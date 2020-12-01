Tuesday, December 01, 2020
     
  Amrik Sukhdev dhaba serves free food to protesting farmers, leaves Twitter impressed

Amrik Sukhdev dhaba serves free food to protesting farmers, leaves Twitter impressed

Amrik Sukhdev dhaba has earned accolades for coming to the support of the farmers by offering free food. The video of the dhaba located on the Ambala-Delhi national highway by shared by Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress on the microblogging website. The gesture was praised not just by common people but also many celebrities.

New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2020 17:38 IST
Amid the widespread protest of farmers, there are many who are helping them by serving them free food. Amongst those is the famed Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Haryana's Murthal has opened its doors for protesting farmers heading to the national capital to lodge their protest over the Centre's farm laws. The eatery has earned accolades for coming to the support of the farmers by offering free food. The video of the dhaba located on the Ambala-Delhi national highway by shared by Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress on the microblogging website who wrote alongside, "This is MY INDIA! Salute. Dhaba Amrik Sukhdev in Delhi Haryana border Murthal serves free food to farmers." 

As soon as the video spread, people on social media startd praising them for their effort. The gesture was praised not just by common people but also many celebrities. First have a look at the video here:

Now have a look at how Netizens reacted:

