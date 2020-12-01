Image Source : FILEIMAGE/TWITTER/MANOJLUBANA Amrik Sukhdev dhaba serves free food to protesting farmers, leaves Twitter impressed

Amid the widespread protest of farmers, there are many who are helping them by serving them free food. Amongst those is the famed Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Haryana's Murthal has opened its doors for protesting farmers heading to the national capital to lodge their protest over the Centre's farm laws. The eatery has earned accolades for coming to the support of the farmers by offering free food. The video of the dhaba located on the Ambala-Delhi national highway by shared by Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress on the microblogging website who wrote alongside, "This is MY INDIA! Salute. Dhaba Amrik Sukhdev in Delhi Haryana border Murthal serves free food to farmers."

As soon as the video spread, people on social media startd praising them for their effort. The gesture was praised not just by common people but also many celebrities. First have a look at the video here:

Now have a look at how Netizens reacted:

They know the value of farmers ❤🤎 — Ugly Hero (@meet_patir) November 28, 2020

What solidarity looks like https://t.co/SRsAmwuTzg — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 27, 2020

Awesome! Farmers are the backbone of our nation 💯 I stand for farmers. — Flitzer (@Ruheimmer) November 27, 2020

Fascist Govt

Hail humanity

The famous Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Haryana's Murthal served free food to protesting farmers. The owner of the dhaba said farmers are the biggest providers and that they will not face any shortage of food during their protest.



Well Done Sir pic.twitter.com/Nkax3sixbo — Vaswani Manoj (@manojvam64) November 27, 2020

Big service is being done by Sukhdev Dhaba Murthal by offering free langar for farmers, laborers who are traveling to Delhi.. May Guru Maharaj bless you with success. — 𝕭𝖆𝖏𝖜𝖆🦅 (@SharanBajwa10) November 27, 2020

#LANGAR by Amrik Sukhdev for farmers going on protest.

They never fail to win our hearts.#amriksukhdev pic.twitter.com/oA9OPHhssc — Dr. Kanwarpal Singh Selhi (@kpsselhi) November 27, 2020

Video from Pam Atwal

Sukhdev Dhaba serving free food today 😋 for protesting farmers

# Punjabi spirit Zindabaad## Farmers protest Zindabaad pic.twitter.com/9D0nlHPoDn — Pam Atwal (@atwalatwal) November 27, 2020