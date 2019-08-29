Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
  After Akshay Kumar's lookalike, see videos of celebrity lookalikes that are leaving Netizens surprised

After Akshay Kumar’s lookalike, see videos of celebrity lookalikes that are leaving Netizens surprised

After the lookalike picture of Akshay Kumar, witness a stunning video of celebrity lookalikes like that of Deepika Padukone, Rekha etc in this viral TikTok video.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2019 19:20 IST
After Akshay Kumar’s lookalike, see this video of celebrity lookalikes that is leaving Netizens surprised

Just today, a picture of Mission Mangal actor Akshay Kumar took the internet by storm. The actor found his resemblance in a Kashmiri man Majid who looks like the actor in his old age, however short in height. Thanks to the power of social media that people like Majid can now get recognition. Also, various applications like TikTok and Instagram have made it easier for a common man to show their talent to the world.

Recent videos on Facebook and Twitter caught our attention which shows a compilation of various Bollywood actress lookalikes like that of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, etc. There was another video that showed the uncanny resemblance between lookalikes of actors like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, etc.

Have a look at the video and then see how Netizens reacted to the same:

