9-year-old Canadian boy holds Guinness World Record for longest milk tooth extracted

Image Source : GUINNESS WORLD RECORD 9-year-old Canada boy holds Guinness World Record for longest milk tooth extracted

Many children around the world believe that if we keep our broken milk tooth under the pillow, the tooth fairy will come at night and keep a gift for us in place of the milk tooth. However, this remained like a dream for most of us but a nine-year-old Canadian boy named Luke Boulton just got lucky and got a special gift as he bagged the Guinness World Record due to his milk tooth as it became the longest ever extracted.

Luke broke the record with a 2.6 cm long milk tooth of another 10-year-old named Curtis Baddie from Ohio whose tooth was 2.4 cm.

In 2019 a dentist named Dr. Chris McArthur removed his tooth when he was just 8 years old. He kept the tooth safely so that it could be verified by the Guinness World Records. It was only recently when they got notified about his new set record.

Speaking to PTBO Canada, Luke's father, Craig Boulton said, "It was a bit disturbing at first to think that was in someone's mouth. It was pretty impressive." He added that an adult tooth was growing behind Luke's milk tooth as a result it had to be extracted.

According to the blog, Luke feels honoured to be in the book. He thinks it's great to have all the world records documented in a single place for everyone to look at.