70-year old women dance like there is no tomorrow, Netizens can't take their eyes off- Watch video

Imagine yourself as 70-year old! Would you dance like there is no tomorrow? Well, recently, a video goes viral on the web where a school reunion is beautifully captured. the video is taken in Mangalore where a group of women over 70 years of age are dancing their heart out. The video was actually shared by by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi Foundation with the caption, "This video is of a recent School Re-Union in Mangalore. Their minimum age was 70 years! School days were the days of innocence and often school buddies connect with that innocence. The challenge is to stay connected to the child within us."

The women were seen chatting with each other when suddenly the song ‘Ya ya Maya ya by Remo Fernandes’ started playing. One of the ladies started performing a classical dance on the song and then all the other ladies joined one by one.

The video is two minutes long and is seen as the most enthusiastic thing on the internet hovering around since August 24. Songs like Dil Deke Dekho played too and all the women were seen in a cheerful mood.

The video has gained over 15k views and 162 retweets. Netizens can't stop going gaga over the same.