Telangana: Six killed after car crashes into stationary lorry in Rajanna Sircilla

New Delhi:

At least six people died in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla after a car rammed into a stationary lorry. The collision was extremely severe, leaving the car completely crushed. The victims were trapped inside the wreckage. Emergency teams rushed to the scene and worked to pull the occupants out, but all six were declared dead.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

Reactor last claims one life

In a separate incident in Nalgonda district, one person lost his life following a reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical plant. The blast occurred on Friday afternoon on the first floor of a two-storey building, where around ten workers were present at the time.

Eight workers were injured in the explosion. While two sustained minor injuries, six were taken to a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

One of the injured later died during treatment. Officials suspect he suffered multiple injuries after jumping from the second floor in panic following the blast.

The remaining injured workers are reported to be in stable condition. Authorities said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. Notably, this is not the first incident at the facility. A fire accident at the same plant in April had left two people injured, though both recovered.