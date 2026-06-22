Lucknow coaching centre fire: Names of 15 victims revealed; 4 suspended and SIT formed | What we know so far

Lucknow:

The identities of the 15 people who lost their lives in the devastating coaching centre fire in Lucknow have now been made public, while details of those injured in the tragedy have also been released by authorities. The incident occurred on Monday at a coaching centre operating above a commercial establishment in the Aliganj area of the city which triggered panic among students and local residents. The fire spread rapidly through the building, leaving several students trapped inside. In desperate attempts to escape the flames and thick smoke, a number of students reportedly jumped from the building and sustained injuries. The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the city and sparked serious concerns over safety compliance in coaching institutes operating in commercial structures.

Yogi govt forms two-member SIT

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the formation of a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the circumstances leading to the fire. The SIT will be headed by Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism, Religious Affairs and Culture Department. The second member of the team is Praveen Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Lucknow Zone. The decision was taken after a high-level review meeting convened by the Chief Minister following the tragedy. The SIT has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against four named accused and other responsible persons. Police have also arrested three persons: Ramakrishna Upadhyay (43), Virendra Prasad Shukla (62), and Tushok Krishna Jaiswal (31).

Here are the names of the deceased:

Sagar Nilesh Anamika Sanyam Anuchha Sukhmani Aditya Srivastava Jyoti Bhavishya Abdul Rahman Suraj Bhah Bhahjan Jaynil Chakravarti Mohammad Ammar Sumalya

Details of the injured

Jayant Lovepreet Mohammad Asif Bhuvan Srivastava Pankaj Shailendra Abhishek Pankaj Joshi Gaurav Kumar

Meanwhile, four officials have been suspended with immediate effect on the Chief Minister's Directions. They are:

Gaurav Kumar – Executive Engineer (Collection), Jankipuram Kamlendra Kumar Singh – Fire Safety Station Officer (FSSO), Indira Nagar Anil Kumar – Assistant Engineer (AE) Pramod Pandey – Junior Engineer (JE)

Building had residential map approval in 2014

The victims were between 20 and 28 years of age. Most of the deaths were reportedly caused by suffocation due to heavy smoke. As per the information, the gaming zone operating in the building allegedly did not have a valid fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). The building had received approval for a residential layout plan on August 20, 2014. The approved construction area was 1,992 square feet. In 2016, the development authority registered a case against the property over allegations of unauthorised construction. Following the proceedings, the competent authority passed a demolition order on May 10, 2016.

Demolition order later revoked

However, the demolition order was subsequently cancelled on July 5, 2016. The order was revoked after it was argued that the affected party had not been given a proper hearing and that the construction had been carried out in accordance with the approved building plan.

Property ownership history

The building, located at MS/102/D in Sector D of the Aliganj Scheme, was originally allotted through a lottery system in 1980.

The property was transferred to Vijay Kumar and Usha through a sale deed in 2005.

In 2013, the building was sold to Virendra Pratap Shukla and Surendra Pratap Shukla.

The development authority officially mutated the property in the names of the new owners on August 7, 2014.

CM Yogi cancels official engagements

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled all his official engagements scheduled for June 23 following the Lucknow fire tragedy. He was scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 143 development projects worth Rs 548 crore in Hathras. He was also expected to chair a review meeting on development works and law-and-order issues in Agra. However, both programmes were cancelled as the government shifted its focus to monitoring relief, rescue and investigation efforts related to the fire.

Chief Minister rushes to Lucknow after incident

At the time of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was attending an event in Aligarh where he was addressing a programme linked to development projects. Upon receiving information about the fire, he immediately cut short his visit and left for Lucknow. The Chief Minister first visited the fire site in Aliganj to assess the situation and receive a detailed briefing from officials. He later went to King George's Medical University (KGMU), where several injured students are undergoing treatment. During his visit, he interacted with the injured students and their family members and reviewed the medical assistance being provided.

Safety concerns under spotlight

The tragedy has once again raised questions about fire safety arrangements in coaching centres and educational institutions operating from commercial buildings. Authorities are expected to examine whether the coaching centre complied with mandatory safety norms, including fire exits, emergency evacuation systems and building permissions. The findings of the SIT probe are likely to play a crucial role in determining accountability and recommending measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

ALSO READ: 15 charred to death as massive fire engulfs coaching centre in Lucknow; PM Modi, CM Yogi express grief