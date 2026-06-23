June 23, 2026
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  4. FRA vs IRQ FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Kylian Mbappe and co. in search of their second win
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FRA vs IRQ FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Kylian Mbappe and co. in search of their second win

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

France is all set to take on Iraq to continue their ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The two sides are slated to meet at the Philadelphia Stadium, and both teams will be looking to put in their best performance.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting clashes in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. 2018 champions and finalists of the 2022 edition, France, will be taking on Iraq. The two sides meet in the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on June 23rd. There is no doubt that France are one of the strongest teams in the tournament, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Demblele and many others, France will be looking to put in a good showing in the clash. 

On the other hand, with a loss in their first game, Iraq will be desperate for a victory. Another loss for them would mean elimination from the tournament, and the side will hope that they can put up a fight against France, who are looking like a dangerous side whenever they take the field.

 

 

Live updates :FRA vs IRQ FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE score: Kylian Mbappe and co. in search of their second win

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  • 2:14 AM (IST)Jun 23, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of yet another FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, we have France taking on Iraq as the two sides locks horns at the Philadelphia Stadium. 

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