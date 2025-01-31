Telangana reports first case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 25-year-old woman on ventilator

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Guillain-Barre Syndrome case in Telangana

A 25-year-old woman from Siddipet district in Telangana has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). She is currently admitted and is put on a ventilator support treatment at KIMS Hospital. This is the first GBS case reported in the state. As per the official statement, the woman has no travel history to Pune, where the GBS cases are on surge.

This is the first suspected case of GBS in Hyderabad, coming amid a rise in suspected cases in ,Maharashtra.

KIMS Hospital, in a official statement said, "a 25-year-old woman from Siddipet, Telangana, is currently admitted and is put on a ventilator support treatment at KIMS Hospital after being diagnosed with GBS."

According to Consultant Neurologist Dr Praveen Kumar Yadav, "Despite the high prevalence of this disease in Pune, Maharashtra, the patient has no history of travel to Pune, nor does anyone in her family have a history of this condition. The GBS occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own nervous system after fever or loose motions."

The woman initially received treatment at another hospital for a week, but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to KIMS Hospital for advanced medical care. Due to the severity of her condition, she is currently being treated entirely on ventilator support.

Three fatalities in Pune due to GBS

The number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra has reached three. According to health officials, the suspected cases of the rare nerve disorder have risen to 130 in the state. A 36-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome died in a civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Pune district. He was admitted to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri Chinchwad on January 21.

“An expert committee at YCMH conducted an investigation and concluded that the cause of the death was trauma to the respiratory system due to pneumonia, leading to severe difficulty in breathing,” the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said in a release.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis.

(With PTI inputs)