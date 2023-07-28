Telangana rains: 8 swept away in flood; IAF helicopters airdrop food packets | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IAF helicopters are carrying out relief operations for flood-affected people

Telangana rains: The flood situation remains grim in several parts of Telangana following incessant rains. Eight persons were swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in Mulugu district and their bodies were recovered on Friday, even as relief operations continued at several places in the state. Continuing their relief operations in places affected by rains and flooding in Telangana, the Indian Air Force air dropped around 600 kgs of food packets.

Relief material and food packets were provided by the members of the Air Force Family Welfare Association, popularly known as 'Sanginis', a Defence release said.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers took off from Air Force Station Hakimpet here and carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded on top of an earthmover in a flood-hit village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana on July 27.

Relief operations underway

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said that with the help of respective district administrations, around 19,000 people have been shifted to safer places in many districts, according to an official release.

In Mulugu district, 12 members of a remote village were swept away in flood waters when they were moving towards a safer place on Thursday, but four of them managed to save themselves, police said.

Around 60 people in the habitation, which was cut off from other places due to the collapse of a bridge on the rivulet, stood on the top of a Gram Panchayat building and were clinging on with the hope of getting rescued, they said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, who could not reach the habitation on Thursday due to the force of flood waters in the rivulet, rescued the stranded people on Friday.

About 80-100 people, including those who required medical help, were rescued including in boats, police said.

Food packets were provided to some who took shelter at high ground in the district by choppers and boats. About 3,500 people have been evacuated from areas situated on the banks of Godavari river in the district as a precautionary measure, police said.

The heavy rains lashing Telangana during the last several days led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads at many places in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- What are tail-strikes incidents and why are they dangerous for aviation sector? Know here