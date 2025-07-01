Telangana pharma plant explosion: Death count rises to 35, CM Revanth Reddy to visit incident site Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the blast site Tuesday morning, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said. Reddy expressed deep shock over the horrific explosion.

Hyderabad:

The death toll in the Telangana pharma plant explosion climbed to 35. The fatal accident that took place at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram on Monday is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction.

"Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it. As many as 31 bodies have been extricated from the debris while three died in hospital while undergoing treatment. The last leg of the rescue operation is still going on," district Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told PTI.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to visit the blast site Tuesday morning, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said. Reddy expressed deep shock over the horrific explosion.

Chemical reaction triggered fire

Around 90 people were working in the plant when the blast took place, reportedly due to a suspected chemical reaction, which also triggered a fire, the state Health Minister told reporters.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

The company said it deeply mourns the loss of lives and extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Asserting that the unit was fully insured, the firm assured all possible support to those affected.

Govt forms 5-member panel to probe explosion

The Telangana government on Monday appointed a five-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to probe the Sigachi Industries plant blast and to oversee ongoing rescue efforts.

The committee has also been tasked with recommending measures to prevent such incidents in the future, an official release said.

PM Modi condoles deaths

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the incident.

He wished an early recovery to the injured. In a post on 'X', he announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.