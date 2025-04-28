Telangana transfers IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who reshared AI image in Hyderabad land row, others The Telangana government has transferred senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who was recently questioned by police for resharing an AI-generated image linked to a Hyderabad land dispute. She has been moved back to the Telangana Finance Commission.

Hyderabad:

Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, recently summoned by the police over a social media post related to a Hyderabad land dispute, is among 20 officers transferred by the Telangana government on Sunday. Sabharwal, who had reshared an AI-generated Ghibli-style image about alleged tree cutting on 400 acres near Hyderabad Central University, was questioned by Cyberabad police last week. She had criticised what she called “selective targeting”, asking whether action was also taken against the nearly 2,000 others who reshared the same post.

Currently serving as Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) and Director of Archaeology, Sabharwal has been transferred back as Member Secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission — a post she had previously held before her transfer to YAT&C in November 2024. Previously, she served as Secretary to the Chief Minister during the BRS government and was considered a powerful official in the administration. After the Congress assumed power, she was moved out of the Chief Minister’s Office.

Major reshuffle of IAS officers

As part of the broader reshuffle, senior IAS officer K. Ramakrishna Rao has been appointed the next Chief Secretary of Telangana. Rao, a 1991-batch officer currently serving as Special Chief Secretary in the finance department, will take over from A. Santhi Kumari, who retires on April 30. A government order was issued confirming his appointment.

Other key transfers include: