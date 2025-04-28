Telangana transfers IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, who reshared AI image in Hyderabad land row, others

Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, recently summoned by the police over a social media post related to a Hyderabad land dispute, is among 20 officers transferred by the Telangana government on Sunday. Sabharwal, who had reshared an AI-generated Ghibli-style image about alleged tree cutting on 400 acres near Hyderabad Central University, was questioned by Cyberabad police last week. She had criticised what she called “selective targeting”, asking whether action was also taken against the nearly 2,000 others who reshared the same post.
Currently serving as Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) and Director of Archaeology, Sabharwal has been transferred back as Member Secretary of the Telangana Finance Commission — a post she had previously held before her transfer to YAT&C in November 2024. Previously, she served as Secretary to the Chief Minister during the BRS government and was considered a powerful official in the administration. After the Congress assumed power, she was moved out of the Chief Minister’s Office.
Major reshuffle of IAS officers
As part of the broader reshuffle, senior IAS officer K. Ramakrishna Rao has been appointed the next Chief Secretary of Telangana. Rao, a 1991-batch officer currently serving as Special Chief Secretary in the finance department, will take over from A. Santhi Kumari, who retires on April 30. A government order was issued confirming his appointment.
Other key transfers include:
- Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, ITE&C and Sports Department, has been appointed Special Chief Secretary and CEO, Industry & Investment Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and SPEED (Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery). He will also hold the additional charge of Special Chief Secretary, YAT&C and Director, Archaeology.
- Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training & Factories (LET&F), has been transferred as Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department and ITE&C and Sports Department.
- Dr. Shashank Goel, Director General of Dr MCR HRD Institute, will now serve as Vice Chairman of the Centre for Good Governance and will additionally handle the post of Director General, EPTRI.
- M. Dana Kishore, earlier Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Labour, Employment, Training & Factories Department, while also holding full additional charge as Commissioner, Labour; Director, Insurance Medical Services; and Director, Employment & Training. He will continue as Principal Secretary to the Governor in additional charge.
- Ilambarithi K., Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has been transferred as Secretary, Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Department, covering HMDA limits.
- RV Karnan, Director of Health and Family Welfare, will take over as the new Commissioner of GHMC.
- TK Sreedevi, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, will become Secretary, Municipal Administration Department for areas outside HMDA limits, while retaining full additional charge of her previous post for areas outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
- EV Narsimha Reddy, Director of School Education, has been posted as Additional CEO of the Industry & Investment Cell and SPEED. He will also take on additional charge as Managing Director of the Musi River Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL), relieving Dana Kishore.