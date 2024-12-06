Telangana government aims to make 1 crore members of women SHGs crorepatis: CM Revanth Reddy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Telangana: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday (December 5) said his government is moving ahead with plans to make one crore members of women self-help groups (SHGs) crorepatis by involving them in various business activities.

Speaking after the inauguration of the "Indira Mahila Shakti Bazar" of women SHGs here in the evening along with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Reddy said his government is implementing various schemes for the welfare of women, including free travel for them in state-run buses, supplying LPG cylinders for Rs 500, free power supply up to 200 units for the poor, stitching clothes for students and "Indira Mahila Shakti" canteens.

The government is also allotting solar power plants to SHGs, he added. "It is your responsibility to make it one crore. It is my responsibility to make one crore (women) crorepatis," he said.

Next year, he would visit the 10 undivided districts (covering all the present 33 districts in the southern state) and hold meetings with one lakh women in each district, Reddy said. The governor lauded the women members of SHGs and said he wishes that they become leaders in the country.