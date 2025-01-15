Telangana double murder: Two crushed to death using boulder, bodies found over hilltop in Puppalguda

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Boy, girl crushed to death using boulder, bodies found over hilltop in Puppalguda

In a gruesome incident, the bodies of a young man and woman were found on a hilltop near the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Puppalguda under Narsinghi Police Station limits in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. The incident has sparked outrage and fear among locals. Initial investigations suggest the victims were brutally murdered using large stones.

The victims have been identified as Ankit Saket (25) and Bindu (25). While Aniket was from Madhya Pradesh, Bindu was from Chhattisgarh. The bodies were found by local youths who had gone to the hill to fly kites. Upon seeing the horrifying scene, the youths alerted the police, who immediately launched an investigation.

Police probe underway

Soon after the incident was reported, DCP Srinivas of the Rajendranagar area, along with his team, reached the crime scene promptly. Meanwhile, a dog squad and forensic experts were deployed to the scene to collect evidence and analyse the area. As per preliminary investigation, the victims were attacked and killed late at night on January 11.

Reason of murder still unclear

According to police sources, Ankit had brought Bindu from her residence in L B Nagar on January 8 and was staying at a friend’s house in the area. The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the double murder. Nevertheless, the police are pursuing multiple angles, including personal enmity or a possible planned attack.