Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result: Congress' Naveen Yadav wins by huge margin in big boost to Revanth Reddy Congress leaders and activists celebrated as the party's candidate won the seat by a huge margin. They burst crackers and distributed sweets at Gandhi Bhavan here, the headquarters of Congress in Telangana.

Hyderabad:

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav on Friday won the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by a margin of over 24,000 votes. Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee got 74,259 votes. BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who managed to get only 17,061 votes, forfeited his security deposit. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

The counting for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election concluded at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium. Returning Officer, P. Sairam, made the announcement in the presence of the District Election Officer (DEO). The victory Certificate of Election (Victory Confirmation Certificate) was given.

Naveen Yadav was leading from first round of counting

Yadav had consistently maintained his lead over the BRS rival from the first round.

Amid tight security, the counting of votes, crucial for the ruling Congress and also BRS, was started at 8 am. The counting process was completed in 10 rounds. The officials said 48.49 per cent of votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.