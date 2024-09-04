IMD warns of heavy showers in THESE districts of Telangana on September 4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inspects a flooded area in Khammam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has again given a severe rainfall alert for four regions in Telangana for Wednesday with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visiting flood-affected areas. As per the IMD, severe downpour is anticipated at isolated areas in Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Mulugu. Additionally, isolated locations in the Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with strong surface winds and lightning.

However, flood waters in several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh started receding as the states have not witnessed any intense rain spells on Tuesday even as the respective state governments stepped up relief works in the affected areas. Torrential downpours left 16 people dead in Telangana and battered roads and inundated rail track and submerged crops on thousands of acres of land.

CM holds meet

The state government on Monday put the damage at Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates and sought an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre. The CM held a meeting with ministers and officials at Suryapet as part of his visit to rain-hit areas. He also held a review with ministers and officials at Khammam. He said crops in lakhs of acres suffered damage, as per preliminary information, despite the government's efforts to prevent loss of life and damage to property. Revanth Reddy, who announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who were killed in the rain-related incidents, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the rain-hit areas and to declare the floods as a national calamity.