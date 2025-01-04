HMPV outbreak in China: Telangana govt issues Dos and Don’ts, Centre says 'keeping close watch'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Health Ministry said that it has asked for regular updates from WHO on the HMPV virus.

The Telangana government on Saturday issued Dos and Don’ts following the Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) outbreak in China. The state Health Department confirmed that no HMPV cases have been reported in Telangana and that data analysis of respiratory infections within the state show no significant increase in December 2024 compared to the last year.

The Telangana Public Health Department has urged citizens to follow certain instructions, and said there is no cause for alarm regarding the HMPV reports and the department is closely coordinating with the Ministry of Health at the Centre.

Check the Dos and Don’ts

People have been asked to take extra vigil especially pregnant women, children and elderly people. The government has asked them to wear masks and take precautions from the cold.

In wake of the recent reports of the hMPV outbreak in China, India said that a close watch over the situation through all available channels is being kept and the WHO has been requested to share timely updates.

The Health Ministry said that as a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing HMPV cases will be enhanced and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will monitor trends of HMPV for the entire year.

‘Not unusual in view of the flu season’

A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Directorate General of Health Services here on Saturday to discuss the situation.

Experts from the World Health organization (WHO), the Disaster Management (DM) Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division and from hospitals, including AIIMS-Delhi, participated in the meeting.

After the detailed discussions, and based on the currently available information, it was agreed upon that the situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season, said the ministry. The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV, the usual pathogens that are expected during the season, according to the ministry.

"The government is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and WHO has also been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation in China," the ministry said.

