Ex-MLA confesses to orchestrating attack on Telangana officials under KTR's direction: Police

Telangana Police have arrested former BRS MLA, Patnam Narender Reddy, in connection with the violent attack on district authorities in Vikarabad. The incident occurred during a public hearing on land acquisition in Lagacharla village, where locals were protesting against the acquisition of land for pharmaceutical companies.

Reddy, who has been charged with conspiracy and abetment, is said to be the key figure behind the attack. Police sources have revealed that during interrogation, Reddy admitted to conspiring and directing others to carry out the attack with the aim of destabilizing the state government. His actions were allegedly carried out under the instructions of BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, as well as other party leaders.

In their remand report, the police detailed that Reddy played the role of a "chief conspirator," and his involvement in the incident was confirmed through confessions from other individuals previously arrested. Police also claimed that Reddy's motive was to "gain political mileage" and damage the reputation of the Telangana government.

Reddy was arrested from his residence in Parigi town on Wednesday. His arrest brings the total number of individuals apprehended in relation to the November 11 attack to 21. Following his arrest, Reddy was presented before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

It is pertinent to note that the attack on district authorities occurred when villagers in Dudyala mandal clashed with officials during a hearing over land acquisition for industrial purposes.



(With inputs from PTI)