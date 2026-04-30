Election Commission approves 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' as official name for K Kavitha's political party

Hyderabad:

The Election Commission has approved 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' as the official name of the new political party launched by K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, from among five options submitted to the poll body.

Kavitha had earlier announced the launch of her political outfit on April 25 under the name 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS).

EC approved Kavitha's political party name

In a post on X, Kavitha said, "Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), it is! We will relentlessly work to serve and protect the people of Telangana, as we have done in the last two decades as Telangana Jagruthi."

She further said they received a letter of approval from the EC in person about the name of the party.

Expressing her gratitude to the Election Commission of India, she said the party would abide by the rules and regulations.

"In January 2026, following standard EC protocol, we submitted five name choices, and the Election Commission has officially granted our third choice. The only one with the acronym TRS. Destiny, it seems, has a sense of irony !!," she further said.

Party to focus on Telangana

Kavitha, who announced her party's name and agenda at an event on the city outskirts, sharply attacked the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS, describing her father as a "changed man" who has become "soulless".

According to Kavitha, a new political party was needed in the southern state to achieve 'Sarvodaya Telangana' (progress of all).

Around 95 per cent focus of the new party will be on Telangana, Kavitha had said, while seeking the support of women. Kavitha, who represented the Nizamabad constituency in Lok Sabha, had also attacked the incumbent Congress government in the state and said that its performance was far from satisfactory.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022 following KCR's ambitious plan to expand the party nationwide.

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