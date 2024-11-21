Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad ahead of President Murmu's visit today: Check list of routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : AP Check Hyderabad Hyderabad traffic advisory today.

Hyderabad traffic advisory: The Hyderabad traffic police imposed restrictions and issued a traffic advisory in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the city for two days from Thursday. As per the advisory, the traffic police urged the commuters to plan their travel as traffic will be either halted or diverted at several key junctions during the President’s movement.

Hyderabad traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

The Hyderabad traffic police said on Thursday between 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm, traffic will be disrupted at Panjagutta Junction, Greenlands Junction, Begumpet Flyover, HPS Out Gate, Shyam Lal Building, PPNT Flyover, Airport Y Junction, Monappa Junction, Yashoda Hospital, Katriya Hotel, Raj Bhavan Road, VV Statue, Khairatabad Flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli Junction, Katta Maisamma, Iqbal Minar, Old Ambedkar Statue Junction, Tank Bund, NTR Stadium, and Ashok Nagar Junction.

The traffic police further added that on Friday between 9:30 am and 12:15 pm, traffic in Hyderabad will be disrupted at Raj Bhavan Road, VV Statue, KCP Ansari Manzil, Taj Krishna, Road No. 1/7, NFCL, Sagar Society, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 45 Junction, Cable Bridge, Road No. 65, Panjagutta Flyover, Monappa Junction, and Begumpet Airport.

If any commuter facing any issue should contact 9010203626 for real-time travel assistance, the police said and added that the citizens can also report inconveniences or seek updates through social media.

In the meantime, the police also requested the public’s cooperation to ensure smooth traffic management during the President’s visit to Hyderabad.

President Murmu inaugurate LokManthan-2024

President Murmu will in Hyderabad inaugurate LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, at Shilpakala Vedika in Shilparamam. The event, organized by Prajna Pravah, a group of ‘nation-first’ intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, will feature discussions and debates on a range of thought-provoking topics.