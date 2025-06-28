Telugu news anchor Swetcha Votarkar found dead in suspected suicide at her residence A case of suicide has been registered based on a complaint filed by her father, who named an individual he holds responsible for her death, officials added.

Hyderabad:

A 40-year-old journalist and news presenter with a prominent Telugu news channel allegedly died by suicide, police said on Saturday. The journalist, identified as Swetcha Votarkar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence on Friday night.

Swetcha was known for her sharp reporting and was a well-regarded figure in the Telugu media industry.

Expressing deep sorrow, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao took to social media to offer his condolences.

KTR condoles anchor’s death

"Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at loss for words," he wrote in a post on X.

KTR also used the opportunity to highlight the importance of mental health: "To everyone reading this – if you ever feel that life is tough, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived and there is always support available."

Police have launched an investigation into the matter and are verifying the details mentioned in the father’s complaint. Further updates are awaited.