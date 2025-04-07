Telangana: Hyderabad man arrested for brutal attack on pregnant wife with cement bricks According to a police release, the couple experienced escalating family disputes. Shabana was admitted to a private hospital on March 29 due to weakness and vomiting, where she reportedly informed hospital staff of ongoing abuse by her husband.

A pregnant woman is recovering in hospital after a horrific public attack allegedly perpetrated by her husband, who has been arrested. The incident, captured on video, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Police have identified the accused as Basharath, a 32-year-old interior designer, and the victim as Shabana, a 22-year-old native of Kolkata. Their relationship began in January 2023 when they met during a visit to Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan. They married in Kolkata in October 2024, and Shabana later moved to Hyderabad.

According to a police release, the couple experienced escalating family disputes. Shabana was admitted to a private hospital on March 29 due to weakness and vomiting, where she reportedly informed hospital staff of ongoing abuse by her husband.

The situation escalated dramatically on April 1st. At approximately 10 pm, Basharath arrived at the hospital to take Shabana home. When she refused, an argument ensued. Police indicate that certain remarks provoked Basharath, leading him to drag Shabana outside the hospital and throw her onto the road. He then proceeded to brutally attack her with two cement bricks, striking her chest and head approximately 12-14 times before fleeing the scene. Hospital staff, who witnessed the attack, immediately rushed to Shabana's aid and identified her. She was found unconscious and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police swiftly launched an investigation and arrested Basharath on the night of April 2nd. He was subsequently produced before a local court on April 3rd. The video of the brutal attack, which has circulated widely on social media, has ignited public fury and calls for swift and stringent justice. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident. The condition of the victim is being closely monitored by medical professionals.

(PTI inputs)