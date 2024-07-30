Tuesday, July 30, 2024
     
Telangana: Woman raped by driver on moving sleeper bus, accused on run

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she was raped by the co-bus driver while other passengers were sleeping in the sleeper bus on the intervening night.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Hyderabad Updated on: July 30, 2024 17:40 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old woman passenger was allegedly raped by a driver of a private sleeper bus in Telangana. The victim was  travelling from Nirmal district of Telangana to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh. Police on Tuesday said the woman called the 'Dial 100' and informed the police about the incident. She called the police after midnight on Monday when the bus was on the outskirts of Hyderabad, they said.

"Police intercepted the bus. When the vehicle slowed down near the Mettuguda area in Hyderabad, the accused driver fled," a police official said.

The woman told the police that the accused, one of the drivers of the bus, put a blanket in her mouth and allegedly raped her on the moving bus even though other passengers were there.

Meanwhile, the person who was driving the bus was taken into custody and was being questioned, the official said.

The woman was sent to a hospital. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Osmania University police station. Further investigation is on.

(With PTI inputs)

