Telangana: Schools to remain shut today in Hyderabad amid heavy rain alert | Check weather forecast

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains have led to waterlogging in several areas in Hyderabad.

All primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad will remain closed on Monday due to a forecast of heavy rainfall in Telangana. The Hyderabad district collector made the decision as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students amid the adverse weather conditions. The decision comes as heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad.

"Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children," the District Collector said in a post on X.

Govt officials asked to be on high alert

Earlier, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed all government department officials to be on high alert. According to the latest weather update from Telangana, Dr K Nagaratnam, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, said the state is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next three days. "Red warnings have been issued for today and tomorrow in Telangana. East and Northeast districts are under red warnings, while north and south districts have been issued orange warnings for the same period. All districts are under heavy rainfall warnings. GHMC is expected to see moderate to heavy rains at times. Hyderabad is under an orange warning for today and tomorrow," he said.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging over the tracks at several locations on South Central Railway (SCR), several passenger trains were either cancelled, partially cancelled and also diverted, a release from SCR said. A portion of gravel under the railway track near Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district was washed away due to floodwaters, stranding passengers on a train at Kesamudram railway station. Following the heavy rains, rivulets were in spate in some districts and the floodwaters disrupted road links between villages.

CM Reddy's appeal to people

The Chief Minister appealed to people not to venture out of their homes unless in an emergency. Citizens living in low-lying areas are advised to be more vigilant and inform the authorities over the phone in case of an emergency or any assistance required, an official release said. The CM directed the ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to stay in their respective areas and take up relief operations. A control room was also opened at the state Secretariat to monitor heavy rains in the state, the release added.

(With inputs from agencies)

