21 trains cancelled, 12 diverted amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana | Check full list

Rain havoc: Amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 21 trains and diverted around 13 others due to waterlogging on the tracks at various locations. The heavy rains have also damaged the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana.

Earlier on Sunday, the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) zone, which also includes the Vijayawada Division, cancelled 140 trains and diverted 97 more.

21 trains cancelled | Check list

According to the SCR, among the 21 trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were MGR Chennai Central to Chhapra, Chhapra to MGR Chennai Central, MGR Chennai Central to New Delhi and New Delhi to MGR Chennai Central among others.

12 trains diverted | List

Additionally, several trains were diverted due to the heavy rainfall, including 12763 Tirupati-Secunderabad, 22352 SMVT Bengaluru-Patliputra, 22674 Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi, and 20805 Vishakhapatnam-New Delhi among others.

Additionally, the railways set up helpline numbers to ensure the safety and convenience of people. The helpline numbers are; Hyderabad-27781500, Warangal-2782751, Kazipet-27782660 and Khamman-2782885.

PM Modi assures all help to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana of the Centre's full support in managing the crisis caused by heavy rains in their states. Officials stated that PM Modi had phone conversations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to discuss the situation and offer assistance in response to the floods and heavy rainfall.

Prime Minister Modi assured that the Centre would provide all possible assistance to help overcome the challenges posed by the heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Officials reported that nine people lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana, where heavy downpour continued, especially in Hyderabad. In response to the situation, the Telangana Chief Minister held an emergency review, communicating with ministers and overseeing relief efforts in the submerged areas.

Meanwhile, unprecedented rainfall in Andhra Pradesh over the past two days has severely disrupted life, particularly in Vijayawada and surrounding areas, leading to the evacuation of 17,000 people across the state.

