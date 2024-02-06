Telangana: Nigerian drug peddler arrested in Hyderabad, narcotic drugs worth Rs 8 crore seized

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

A 43-year-old Nigerian national was arrested in Telangana’s Hyderabad for allegedly peddling drugs and 557 grams of cocaine and other narcotic drugs, cumulatively worth Rs 8 crore was seized from his possession, the police said on Tuesday (February 6). Based on credible information, police teams nabbed Iwuala Udoka Stanley and seized 557 grams of cocaine, Ecstasy pills weighing 390 grams, three grams of LSD blots, 215 grams of Charas, 21 grams of heroine, seven grams of Amphetamine, 45 grams of OG weed and 190 grams of weed and eight cell phones from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) S M Vijay Kumar said.

The accused lived at Candolim in Goa. A team of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) kept a watch in Goa for over a month to identify Stanley, the police said.

The accused was identified and his location was traced with the help of technical evidence and tower locations.

The police team got a tip off that the accused was travelling to Hyderabad to supply drugs to his known customers and also to do some drug dealings, the police said.

Based on that information, the TSNAB team along with the assistance of Panjagutta Police apprehended Stanley and seized cocaine and various other narcotic drugs from his possession, they said.

Past crimes of the accused

In 2017, Stanley was arrested by NCB, Goa for drug peddling and was lodged in Central Jail, Goa. After his release, he continued his drug business and started procuring it from various persons and was selling them to the customers in Goa, police said.

The accused mainly got drugs from Nigerians who stay in Mumbai and Goa and there are many other drug suppliers from whom he procured them and they would be identified during investigation, the DCP said.

On enquiry, it has come to know that there are more than 500 consumers who purchased drugs from Stanley in which seven are from Hyderabad.

The investigation was underway to identify the drug peddlers, transporters, financial supporters, other associates and also the consumers who are purchasing drugs from the Nigerian, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

