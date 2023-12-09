Telangana: Former CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery after fall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday (December 8) underwent a successful operation of left Total Hip Replacement at a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his residence. A team of senior orthopaedic surgeons and other medical professionals performed the surgery at the Yashoda hospitals. The hospital had recommended hip replacement and said that it may take 6-8 weeks time to recover. Rao "has undergone the planned operation of left Total Hip Replacement," the hospital said in a health bulletin Friday night.

KCR receives post-surgery care

He has tolerated the surgery well and was stable haemodynamically throughout the procedure, it added.

KCR has been shifted to the room after successfully completing the surgery and was recuperating, the bulletin informed. The former chief minister was receiving post-operative care, including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics and pain medication.

It further informed that the plan for ambulation, physiotherapy and nutrition would be designed based on assessment on Saturday. Earlier, KCR’s son KT Ramarao said in a post on X that Rao “needs to undergo a hip replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom."

KCR was shifted to the Yashoda Hospitals at Somajiguda in the city after the fall at his Erravelli residence near here Thursday night.

Upon his checkup which also included CT scans, it was found that he had a left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture), the hospital said earlier in the day.

PM wishes speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday wished the former chief minister a speedy recovery. Newly sworn-in chief minister Revanth Reddy directed for the best medical care to his predecessor.

Health secretary S A M Rizvi visited the hospital earlier in the day on the directions of CM Reddy and enquired about KCR’s health.

(With PTI inputs)