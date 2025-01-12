Telangana: Congress workers vandalise BRS office over alleged remarks against CM Reddy

Follow us on Image Source : X Screengrab

On Saturday, Congress workers allegedly stormed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office in Bhongir, vandalising the premises in protest against a purported derogatory remark made by a BRS leader about Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The incident has led to heightened tensions between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS in the state.

Details of incident

The attack occurred after BRS leader Ramakrishna Reddy, during a media interaction at the Bhongir office, reportedly made an offensive comment about CM Revanth Reddy. Enraged by the remark, Congress workers forcibly entered the BRS office and caused significant damage.

According to eyewitnesses, Congress workers went berserk in smashing furniture and hurling chairs around, causing chaos within the office premises. The police swooped and dispersed them setting things right. Meanwhile, the authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway and assured legal actions against the culprits.

BRS leaders react strongly

The BRS leaders including working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) reacted and condemned the incident as yet another case of violence that Congress resorts to during political bloodlettings.

KTR stated, “Attacking opposition offices has become a routine for Congress. They are tarnishing Telangana’s peaceful image and turning it into a hub of lawlessness. We demand the immediate arrest of those involved in this attack.I strongly condemn the Congress attack on the BRS office in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, which reflects their anarchic tendencies. I demand immediate arrests and assure that BRS will respond firmly to any such acts of violence.”

He further criticised Congress for what he termed “hooliganism” and claimed the party is fostering a culture of unrest in the state. KTR also urged authorities to take strict action to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police investigation underway

The police assert that the situation was under control within the shortest possible time. The CCTV footage of the BRS office is being reviewed, and efforts are being made to collect evidence to identify and file cases against those involved.

Political ramifications

This incident has increased the political rivalry existing between Congress and BRS in the run-up to the Telangana Assembly elections. Both parties are accusing each other. As such, the state is charged with much political activity.

This is indicative of the rising enmity between these two major parties as well as the challenges for enduring peace and law and order in the region.