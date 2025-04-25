'Take PoK, teach Pakistan a lesson: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi after Pahalgam terror attack Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged PM Modi to take decisive action against Pakistan and reclaim PoK following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday made a passionate appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action against Pakistan in the aftermath of the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Speaking at a massive candlelight rally held at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road, Reddy urged the Prime Minister to deliver a “befitting reply” to Pakistan and terrorists, even suggesting the merger of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India.

“This is not the time for compromise. It is time to respond strongly. 140 crore Indians are standing with you,” Reddy declared, calling on Modi to take bold steps, including dividing Pakistan and reclaiming PoK. Drawing historical parallels, he invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s decisive role in the 1971 war and the creation of Bangladesh. “You are a devotee of Durga Mata. Remember Indira ji. When the time came, she did not hold back,” he said.

The event was part of a broader protest against the Pahalgam terror attack and saw participation from several senior political figures, including AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former cricketer and Congress leader Mohd Azharuddin. Ministers from the Telangana Cabinet and international delegates attending the two-day ‘Bharat Summit’ also took part in the rally.

Expressing solidarity with the victims' families, the Chief Minister said the Telangana government would extend all necessary support and condolences. “We are united in this fight against terrorism,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, protests against the terror attack erupted across Telangana. Owaisi distributed black armbands at a mosque in Shastripuram before Friday prayers, urging people to wear them as a sign of protest. Muslim youth also gathered at Hyderabad’s historic Charminar, staging a peaceful demonstration after prayers.

Shops were shut down in Begum Bazar as traders joined a silent rally, and similar protests were reported in Malkajgiri and other parts of the state. The strong display of unity across political and religious lines underscored the growing national outrage against the heinous attack in Pahalgam.