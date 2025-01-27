Supreme Court quashes plea seeking transfer of corruption case against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the petition seeking the transfer of the ongoing disproportionate assets case against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Hyderabad to a location outside Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The apex court dismissed the transfer while hearing a plea filed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In his plea, Raju had alleged that the state machinery was being manipulated in favour of the former CM.

A division bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma observed that transferring the matter was unwarranted since the High Court is monitoring the case before the concerned CBI court, which has been directed to conduct hearings on a day-to-day basis.

Initially, the petition was filed in 2023 when Raju was a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the YSR Congress Party. The plea was directed against his party leader and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, in March 2024, Raju switched parties and joined the TDP.

As per his petition, the former CM had illegally amassed wealth amounting to Rs 40,000 crores and ensured that the criminal trials against him remained dormant, with no significant progress.

The plea said, "Shockingly, the state machinery has been more than happy to act as silent spectators to this abuse of the judicial process, turning criminal trials into friendly matches between the accused and the prosecution."

