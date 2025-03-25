Rescue teams find second body in SLBC tunnel, search for missing workers continues Rescue teams recover a second body from the SLBC tunnel as search efforts continue for six missing workers after a February 22 accident.

In the early morning hours today, rescue teams working tirelessly at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel unearthed a second body, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to two. The body was discovered approximately 50 meters from the conveyor belt, where maintenance work was being carried out before the incident.

The newly recovered body, which remains unidentified, was stuck within the tunnel, and efforts are underway to retrieve it. Officials indicated that the identification process may take some time, and further details will be shared once it is confirmed. Despite the grim discovery, rescue operations continue with a focus on locating six other workers who remain missing after the tunnel accident.

The tragic incident dates back to February 22, when eight workers were trapped inside the SLBC tunnel during maintenance work. Rescue operations commenced immediately, and on March 9, the body of one of the workers, Gurpreet Singh, was recovered. However, the remaining six workers have yet to be found, and their fate remains uncertain despite ongoing efforts.

Today’s discovery marks the 32nd day of the rescue operations. Authorities have stated that they remain hopeful that further progress can be made in the coming days. The search is being carried out by multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Anvi Robotics, and other specialized teams.

The rescue efforts are being conducted with a mini excavator to carefully and safely remove debris inside the tunnel. Given the challenging conditions, the process is slow, but officials remain optimistic that they will be able to locate and recover the remaining missing workers soon.

This tragic incident has left the local community in shock, with many anxiously awaiting the full recovery of the missing workers. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to continuing the search and providing updates as the operations progress.