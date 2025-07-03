K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS chief and former Telangana CM, hospitalised in Hyderabad due to health concerns Reports indicate that KCR was admitted to the hospital after experiencing weakness, which was attributed to high blood sugar levels. The hospital, in an official health bulletin, confirmed his condition and noted that a team of doctors is conducting all necessary medical tests.

Hyderabad:

K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president, has been hospitalised due to health issues. He was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, where he is currently undergoing medical evaluation.

KCR admitted following health fluctuations

According to reports, KCR was brought to the hospital after he experienced weakness, reportedly caused by elevated blood sugar levels. A health bulletin released by the hospital on Thursday (July 3) confirmed the condition and stated that necessary tests are being conducted by a team of doctors.

Travelled from farmhouse to city residence before hospital visit

Earlier on Thursday, KCR travelled from his Erravelli farmhouse, accompanied by his family, to his residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad. Following a brief stay at home, he was taken to the hospital for medical attention as a precautionary measure.

Condition stable, under medical observation

Sources close to the family have indicated that while there is no immediate cause for alarm, the former Chief Minister has been kept under observation to ensure his vitals remain stable.

Telangana CM enquires about health of KCR

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy checked in on the health status of K Chandrasekhar Rao and spoke with medical professionals and hospital authorities, urging them to provide the best possible care. He extended his wishes for the BRS president’s speedy recovery and hoped to see him return to public life in good health soon.

More details are awaited in this regard. Further updates on his health are expected from the hospital in due course.