Hyderabad weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, city faces waterlogging due to heavy rainfall The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Telangana until September 21, warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds. Relief operations are underway while the search continues for two people swept away in Habeeb Nagar.

Hyderabad:

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Thursday, leaving localities like Khairatabad and MS Maqta waterlogged. The downpour caused major inconvenience to residents and disrupted vehicular traffic, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, along with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph over the next 48 hours in the city. Misty or hazy conditions are also expected during morning and night hours, as per officials.

Yellow alert issued across Telangana

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert for Telangana and warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across all districts on September 18 and 19. On September 20, the alert will cover multiple districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on September 21, with a yellow alert extended across the state.

Two people swept away in Habeeb Nagar

Earlier on September 14, heavy rains claimed two lives in Hyderabad's Habeeb Nagar area after floodwaters swept away Arjun (26) and Rama (25). Police said, "Around 9 pm, after heavy rain, two people, Arjun and Rama, were swept away in the rainwater. They have not been found yet. Three DRF teams are on the ground, but water flow in the area remains heavy." The search and rescue operation, involving three Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, is still underway.

Hyderabad traffic police on high alert

Despite the intense rainfall, Hyderabad Traffic Police deployed teams across the city to manage congestion, clear waterlogged roads and assist commuters. In a statement. police said, "Our teams worked round-the-clock to ensure minimal disruption by regulating traffic at key junctions, coordinating with GHMC and HYDRAA teams for water clearance, and responding swiftly to emergency calls. We sincerely thank the public for their patience and cooperation during these challenging hours. Hyderabad Traffic Police remains committed to your safety and service."

CM orders relief measures

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to speed up flood relief operations. He also directed the state administration to approach the Union Government for financial assistance to strengthen rehabilitation and disaster response efforts in rain-affected areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

