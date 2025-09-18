Bengaluru weather: IMD issues yellow alert for city as rains, cloudy skies set to continue for next few days Bengaluru and other districts in Karnataka are set to witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for September 18, warning of waterlogging, power cuts and traffic snarls.

Bengaluru:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will receive light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. A yellow alert has been sounded for the state capital and nearby districts on Thursday. According to the forecast, Bengaluru will see cloudy skies through the day. While the showers are expected to cool the city by two to four degrees Celsius, residents may face challenges such as waterlogging in low-lying areas. The weather department has also urged people to limit their outings and follow safety guidelines to avoid inconveniences.

Temperature and humidity update

The IMD stated that Bengaluru's maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle at 21 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies will keep the weather mild, and humidity levels are likely to hover at about 91 per cent, it added. The continuous spell of rain could also result in power cuts and traffic disruptions in certain parts of the city.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over the Cauvery basin on 17th & 18th September and isolated to scattered light to moderate rains are likely over the remaining days of the forecasted period," Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre wrote on X on Wednesday.

The Southwest monsoon

The Southwest monsoon, which brings much of India's annual rainfall, remains active across the region. This seasonal weather system, which lasts from June to September, is marked by a reversal of wind patterns that carry moisture from sea to land, leading to widespread rain across South Asia. The weather office has also indicated that apart from Karnataka, states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are expected to experience light to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

