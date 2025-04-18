Hyderabad horror: Mother kills sons over genetic eye disorder, then jumps to death Upon receiving information about the incident, residents rushed to the spot and discovered the grim reality. The elder son, aged 11, was found dead. His younger brother, aged 9, was found critically injured and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Tragically, despite medical efforts, the you

Hyderabad:

A wave of shock and grief has swept through Hyderabad following a tragic incident on Thursday evening where a woman allegedly killed her two young sons before taking her own life by jumping from their apartment.

The horrifying sequence of events unfolded in an apartment complex in Hyderabad, leaving the local community reeling. According to reports, the woman attacked her two sons, aged 11 and 9, with a coconut cutting knife. Following the attack, she jumped from the apartment and died instantly at the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, residents rushed to the spot and discovered the grim reality. The elder son, aged 11, was found dead. His younger brother, aged 9, was found critically injured and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Tragically, despite medical efforts, the younger son succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted by the residents and have initiated an investigation. They confirmed that the woman had left behind a seven-page suicide note. Preliminary details from the note suggest that the woman was experiencing significant emotional distress. The note also reportedly indicated her anger towards her husband.

According to the police, Tejaswini, who had been battling a long-standing eye condition, passed on the hereditary illness to her two children, Arshit Reddy and Ashish Reddy. The condition reportedly required them to use eye drops every four hours, without which they struggled to see. This constant struggle allegedly became unbearable for Tejaswini, leaving her physically and emotionally drained.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident," stated a police official at the scene. "We are currently investigating all aspects of the case and the contents of the suicide note to understand the full circumstances that led to this devastating outcome."

The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, with residents expressing their disbelief and sorrow over the loss of three lives, especially the two young children. The police are continuing their investigation and are likely to release more details as they become available.