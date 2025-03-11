Hyderabad cab drivers boycott airport trips over ‘unfair’ aggregator fares | Details here Cab drivers in Hyderabad have launched a boycott of airport trips facilitated by aggregator apps, citing low fares and high commissions as key concerns. The union has called on the government to intervene and enforce fair pricing policies across platforms.

Cab drivers under the banner of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) have initiated boycott of aggregator-facilitated trips to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, protesting against what they describe as unfairly low fares offered by app-based cab companies. TGPWU founder-president Shaik Salauddin said the campaign, which began two days ago, is gaining momentum and being observed on a large scale.

‘Earnings hit, wait time long’

According to the union, aggregator platforms charge as little as ₹300–₹400 for a ride from the city to the airport, while also deducting a 30% commission from drivers’ earnings. Salauddin pointed out that the Telangana government had, in 2022, fixed the fare for pre-paid taxis at ₹21 per kilometre for trips to and from the airport. “There’s a gap of ₹300–₹400 between pre-paid taxi rates and what aggregators charge for the same distance,” he said, adding that this pricing disparity has severely impacted cab drivers’ income. Compounding the issue, drivers often have to wait three to four hours at the airport to get a return trip, further reducing the number of rides they can complete in a day.

Demand for fare regulation

The union has repeatedly appealed to the government and transport authorities to implement uniform pricing norms across all platforms. However, no concrete steps have been taken so far, Salauddin alleged. He urged the state government to intervene immediately and regulate pricing policies of aggregator companies to ensure fair compensation for drivers.