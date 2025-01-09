Good news for commuters: Hyderabad Metro plans to launch new trains soon to address crowd

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hyderabad Metro plans to launch new trains soon.

Hyderabad: Here comes another piece of good news for the metro commuters of Hyderabad as arrangements were being made to purchase more trains to accommodate the increasing crowd in Metro trains. This was announced by L&T Metro Rail Managing Director KVB Reddy.

While addressing a three-day innovative promotional campaign called ‘MeTimeOnMy Metro’ at the JBS Metro Station, he made the announcement that the new trains would arrive within 18 months of placing the order.

In the meantime, HMR Managing Director NVS Reddy stated the metro rail would provide an opportunity for passengers to showcase their interests in various fields of art, literature, and culture. He also stated that suitable space would be allocated at spacious stations like MGBS for metro passengers to showcase their skills.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had urged PM Modi to sanction and support several key infrastructure projects in the states, including the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

In his letter to PM Modi, the chief minister also highlighted Telangana’s commitment to contribute $1 trillion to India’s aim to become a $5 trillion economy. The chief minister further pointed out the need for enhanced railway infrastructure to drive economic growth.

Previously, PM Modi had inaugurated several railway projects including the new Cherlapally terminal station in Hyderabad and Jammu railway division during a virtual event. And chief minister Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude for the new terminal while also calling for more development projects.

In his letter, the chief minister urged the Centre to expedite the establishment of the integrated railway coach factory at Kazipet, a project earlier granted for Telangana. The chief minister sought a dedicated railway line from Machilipatnam port in Andhra Pradesh to Telangana.