Telangana: 10 workers killed, several injured after reactor blast at chemical factory A fire broke out following a reactor explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamylaram. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site.

Sangareddy (Telangana):

At least ten people were killed and several others were injured after a massive explosion occurred at a chemical factory in the Sangareddy district of Telangana on Monday, police said. According to the details, a fire broke out following a reactor explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamilaram.

The blast threw workers up to 100 meters away, trapping many in nearby tents as fires continued to rage. Firefighters are on-site battling the flames and conducting rescue operations.

Here's the video from the site

The explosion sparked a massive fire, engulfing parts of the facility and causing panic in the surrounding area.

Multiple fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and firefighting efforts were actively underway to contain the blaze.

Several injured workers are in critical condition. Authorities are continuing rescue and relief operations.

More details are awaited.