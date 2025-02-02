Dead lizard near food, houseflies in ghee: Inspection at Hyderabad’s dairy unit finds food safety violations

Follow us on Image Source : X The Commissioner of Food Safety found several violations at the dairy unit.

A Telangana task force team under the state Food Safety Department, conducted inspections of Shakti Milk and Milk Products facility in the Jangaon district. The inspection which was carried out on Friday found out several food safety violations, the Commissioner of Food Safety said.

Among the issues that were flagged were inadequate sanitary measures during processing and handling of food, houseflies, mosquitoes in stored ghee and use of rusted or unclean equipment.

The team also found a dead lizard in proximity of food articles, spider webs on roof, patchy ceiling and unclean floor. “Food handlers were not following adequate sanitary measures during processing and handling,” the team observed.

Unclean, rusted, unsterilised equipment used

The task force department said that the pest control records and water analysis reports for the milk factory was unavailable and that the equipment was found to be unclean, rusted and unsterilised.

"Raw food items were stored in haphazard manner Certain labelling defects were observed on packed products," it said in a post on X.

The Commissioner of Food Safety also posted pictures of the milk facility showcasing the unhygienic conditions in which the products were kept and made.

720 kg of curd contaminated

The food safety team said that 720 kilograms of curd was discarded due to contamination, fungal infestation and spoilage. Additionally, 1,700 kilograms of curd was seized due to labelling violations and suspicion of substandard quality.

"Samples were collected for laboratory analysis. Further action will be taken as per the provisions of FSS Act, 2006 and FSS Rules and Regulations, 2011," the department stated.