Owaisi meets Hyderabad police commissioner, seeks legal action against Yati Narsinghanand for hate speech

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand and submitted a representation on behalf of AIMIM to take legal action against Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly making a hate speech and derogatory statement against Prophet Muhammad. A case has also been demanded against the head priest of a temple in Das, Ghaziabad district, for allegedly making objectionable comments about Prophet Muhammad in Amravati, Maharashtra, which led to stone pelting by a crowd. In this stone-pelting incident, 21 people were injured. The police said that following the incident, a case has been filed against Mahant Yati Narsinghanand Maharaj.

Stone pelting in Amravati

The police reported that stone pelting occurred outside the Nagpuri Gate police station in Amravati on Friday. In this incident, 21 people were injured, and around 10 vans were damaged. A police officer stated that a case has been filed against approximately 1,200 people involved in this incident, and 26 individuals have been identified so far.

Amravati Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy said that a crowd of members from certain organisations gathered near the Nagpuri Gate police station in Amravati, demanding that a case be registered against Mahant Yati Narsinghanand for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. He also mentioned that the officer in charge of the station informed the crowd that an FIR had already been filed in relation to their demand.

Action against stone pelters

Reddy added that a video of the Mahant’s remarks was circulated by some individuals, after which a large crowd gathered at the Nagpuri Gate police station. The crowd then started pelting stones at the police personnel. He mentioned that senior police officers managed the crowd effectively and dispersed them. Additional police forces were deployed to the scene to control the situation. Several injured police officers were sent to the hospital for treatment. The police continue to take action against those involved in the stone-pelting.