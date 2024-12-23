Allu Arjun summoned by police for questioning tomorrow in Pushpa 2 screening stampede

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tollywood actor Allu Arjun

Sandhya Theater stampede: 'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Hyderabad Police for questioning on Tuesday (December 24) in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The tragic stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere claimed the life of a woman and left her son critically injured.

The police served notice to the actor to appear for questioning on Tuesday at 11 am in connection with the incident.

Allu Arjun’s residence attack

This comes a fay after a group of men vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of Telugu actor, demanding justice to the woman who died in 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede in Hyderabad. They raised slogans against Allu Arjun and demanding financial assistance of Rs one crore rupees for victim woman's family.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying. The protesters were taken away by the police. Police sources indicated that Allu Arjun was not at home when the incident happened. Police said the security is being provided at the actor's residence in the wake of the attack.

Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind said they would like to observe restraint and that law will take its own course.

Meanwhile, the producers of actor Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa-2' on Monday extended financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the woman who died in a stampede incident. Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim's eight-year-old son is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family.

Sandhya Theater stampede

The Hyderabad Police released CCTV footage from Sandhya Theater, where the tragic stampede occurred. The footage, made public on December 22, shows Allu Arjun being escorted out of the theatre by the police. The stampede claimed the life of a woman, Revathi, while her 9-year-old son sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

The stampede and its aftermath have sparked a broader debate on crowd management during public events. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the release of CCTV footage aims to clarify the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s legal team is addressing the situation as tensions persist.

This controversy has cast a shadow over the actor’s otherwise celebrated career, as fans and critics await further developments in the case.

