Hyderabad: Video shows cops escorting Allu Arjun out of Sandhya Theatre after stampede

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun finds himself in the midst of growing controversy following the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theater during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A recent viral video has added fuel to the fire, showing bouncers allegedly pushing the crowd and Task Force personnel as Allu Arjun entered the theater. The video has intensified public scrutiny, with critics pointing to negligence during the high-profile event.

The incident

The Hyderabad Police released CCTV footage from Sandhya Theater, where the tragic stampede occurred. The footage, made public on December 22, shows Allu Arjun being escorted out of the theatre by the police. The stampede claimed the life of a woman, Revathi, while her 9-year-old son sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

Political criticism

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised Allu Arjun in the state assembly on December 21, accusing the actor of ignoring police instructions during the event. Reddy alleged that Allu Arjun refused to leave the theatre despite being informed about the chaos outside, including the tragic death of the woman.

In his speech, CM Reddy expressed his disapproval of the actor's actions and emphasized the need for stricter accountability for public figures during high-profile events.

Allu Arjun responds

Responding to the allegations, Allu Arjun denied any wrongdoing. The actor stated that he followed the police's instructions throughout the event and arrived at the theatre under their guidance. Refuting claims of waving to the crowd or conducting a roadshow, Arjun called the stampede an unfortunate tragedy and insisted that no single individual could be blamed for the incident.

The actor has also appealed to his fans to avoid making defamatory comments online and warned of legal action against those spreading false claims.

The ongoing investigation

The stampede and its aftermath have sparked a broader debate on crowd management during public events. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and the release of CCTV footage aims to clarify the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s legal team is addressing the situation as tensions persist.

This controversy has cast a shadow over the actor’s otherwise celebrated career, as fans and critics await further developments in the case.