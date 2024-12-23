Allu Arjun’s residence attack: Hyderabad court grants bail to six accused

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun’s residence attacked on Sunday

The six accused, who allegedly vandalised actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday, have been granted bail on Monday. They were produced at a Hyderabad court this morning which granted them bail, said advocate Ramdas.

As per DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, yesterday evening some persons holding placards in their hands suddenly rushed to the residence of actor and started sloganeering. One of them mounted the compound and started throwing tomatoes.

Six persons were taken into custody, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC).

Why vandalism at Allu Arjun's residence?

A group of men vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of Telugu actor, demanding justice to the woman who died in 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede in Hyderabad. They raised slogans against Allu Arjun and demanding financial assistance of Rs one crore rupees for victim woman's family.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying. The protesters were taken away by the police.

Police sources indicated that Allu Arjun was not at home when the incident happened. Police said the security is being provided at the actor's residence in the wake of the attack.

Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind said they would like to observe restraint and that law will take its own course.

"You have seen what happened outside our house. But, this is time for us to observe restraint. We should not react to all this at present. Police came and took them away. They filed a case. Police are ready to take away if anyone comes here to cause any trouble. No one should encourage this type of incident. We will not react to this. Law will take its own course," he told reporters.

