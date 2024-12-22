Tomatoes, stones pelted at Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad residence, flower pots damaged

Follow us on Image Source : X Tomatoes were pelted at Allu Arjun’s residence on Sunday

Problems for Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun don't seem to be ending anytime soon. After being accused of a lady's death at the Hyderabad stampede, now the actor had to face troubles at his residence as well. India TV sources have revealed that a group of miscreants, claiming to be associated with the OU JAC, attacked Allu Arjun’s residence, hurling tomatoes on Sunday. Flower pots inside the premises were damaged during the incident, creating chaos at Allu Arjun's Hyderabad residence.

A crowd gathered outside Allu Arjun's house on Sunday and demanded to be allowed inside. The mob scaled the walls, invaded the compound, and inflicted damage when the house staff refused to open the gates. A fight broke out when security personnel stepped in and stopped them from going inside the house. The group raised slogans 'justice must be done' demanding justice for the family of Revathi, the lady who died in a rush at Pushpa 2's premiere. They also intercepted Allu Arjun’s personal staff while continuing to throw tomatoes at the residence. There are unconfirmed claims that stones were also pelted during the attack, which are yet to be verified.

For the unversed, on December 4, there was a stampede in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater during the premiere of Pushpa 2. In which a woman died and her son had to be admitted to the ICU. Allu Arjun expressed grief by releasing a video on this matter and said that due to legal advice, he could not go to meet the victim's family, but he promised to take care of the victim.

After the arrest of Allu Arjun on December 13 in this stampede case, the lower court gave the decision to send him to judicial custody for 14 days, immediately after which the Telangana High Court released Allu on interim bail of 4 weeks. The actor's father Allu Arvind and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar both met the victim child last week.

