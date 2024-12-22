Allu Arjun fires back at social media users for using of abusive language | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : X Allu Arjun hits back at social media users abusing him and his family after the Hyderabad Stampede

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun held a press conference for the first time yesterday after the stampede during the screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. Allu responded to those who held him responsible for the woman who died in the stampede and the suffering child admitted to the hospital. On Sunday, the Pan India star urged fans not to use any kind of abusive language offline or online. He also wrote that people abusing with his image on their display picture will suffer consequences.

Allu Arjun made this special appeal

Allu Arjun has appealed to his fans and wrote, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour, online or offline. If anyone posts abusive posts from a fake ID and fake profile by claiming to be my fan, then strict action will be taken against him. I request my fans not to engage with such posts."

Allu expressed his pain by holding a press conference

The issue of the Sandhya Theater stampede case was raised loudly in the Telangana Assembly. AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has targeted Allu Arjun in the assembly. Apart from this, CM Revanth Reddy also said that the hero was careless, due to which he did not leave the theatre despite knowing about the death. After this, Allu held a press conference on December 21.

Allu expressed grief over the accident in this press conference and said, "It was an accident. I express my sympathy to the family. I do not want to blame anyone. This is my character assassination. Many wrong information is being spread. I apologise for whatever has happened. There was no roadshow, wrong information is being spread about this.''

Know the whole matter here

On December 4, there was a stampede in Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater during the premiere of Pushpa 2. In which a woman died and her son had to be admitted to the ICU. Allu Arjun expressed grief by releasing a video on this matter and said that due to legal advice, he could not go to meet the victim's family, but he promised to take care of the victim.

After the arrest of Allu Arjun on December 13 in this stampede case, the lower court gave the decision to send him to judicial custody for 14 days, immediately after which the Telangana High Court released Allu on interim bail of 4 weeks. The actor's father Allu Arvind and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar both have met the victim child last week.

Also Read: Box office Report: Mufasa: The Lion King roars louder on day 2, yet Pushpa 2's storm causes damage