Xiaomi Pad 7 review: A solid mid-range tablet with room for improvement

Xiaomi recently introduced the Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet in India, succeeding the Pad 6. This new model features an upgraded processor, enhanced connectivity options, and an updated operating system. After using the Pad 7 for a week, I’m excited to share my review to help you determine if this tablet is a worthwhile investment and who might benefit from it. Before diving into the specifics, let's address some common questions about the Xiaomi Pad 7 to provide a clearer understanding of its features and suitability for various users based on my experience.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 7 suitable for gig work?

Absolutely! The Xiaomi Pad 7 is an excellent choice for individuals engaging in surveys or field data collection due to its strong multitasking capabilities, which can greatly enhance productivity. However, keep in mind that users might experience some difficulty with screen brightness when working in direct sunlight.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 7 a good option for parents?

Yes, it's a fantastic option for parents. The tablet provides an enjoyable entertainment experience, with a decent camera for video calls. Its sound quality is also impressive, making it suitable for watching movies. Additionally, the robust processor allows for productivity tasks, making it a versatile device for both leisure and work.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 7 suitable for college students?

Definitely! With its strong battery life and efficient processor, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is ideal for college students who require a reliable device for studying and completing assignments.

How is the camera quality on the Xiaomi Pad 7?

The camera quality on the Xiaomi Pad 7 is basic but functional; it's suitable for video calls. While it may not be ideal for photography, it meets the essential needs for communication.

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Specifications

Model Xiaomi Pad 7 Price and variants Rs 27,999 (8GB/128GB), Rs 30,999 (12GB/256GB); Rs 32,999 (12GB/256GB) (Nano Textured Display) Colours Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple, and Sage Green Availability Amazon, Xiaomi official website Display size 11.2-inch LCD display Security Face Unlock Camera setup Rear– single cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 13MP primary, Front- 8MP ultra wide Chipset Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform RAM and storage 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB Battery and charging 8,850mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Operating system Xiaomi HyperOS 2, based on Android 15 Sensors Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Color temperature sensor, Electronic compass, Hall sensor, Flicker sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Proximity sensor, Infra-red remote control Network and connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.4 Accessories Pen, Bluetooth keyboard

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Design and display

When you open the box of the Xiaomi Pad 7 tablet, you'll find the device, a 45W charger, and helpful guides included. However, it's worth noting that the tablet does not come with additional accessories, so you'll need to purchase those separately if needed. Additionally, a screen guard is not provided, which means you'll want to consider investing in one for added protection.

Image Source : OM/INDIA TVXiaomi Pad 7 review: What's in the box

When analysing the design elements of this tablet, it draws notable similarities to the Xiaomi Pad 6 in its overall aesthetic. The device features a plastic back panel with a matte finish, which not only enhances its appearance but also effectively resists fingerprints. Weighing in at 500 grams, it remains surprisingly lightweight, especially considering its generous 11-inch size, making it comfortable to handle and use.

Image Source : OM/INDIA TVXiaomi Pad 7 review: Back panel

The tablet features four speakers, with two located at the top edge and two at the bottom, delivering impressive sound quality that enhances the experience of watching movies and shows. Furthermore, it includes a microphone that ensures clear audio for video calls. Additionally, the tablet is compatible with a stylus known as the Focus Pen, which conveniently attaches magnetically to the right edge of the device and charges wirelessly, adding to its practicality and ease of use.

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Top edge Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Bottom edge Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Right edge

The display of the tablet is sharp and clear, which is great for general use. However, for gaming, I would recommend considering an OLED panel, as I found the picture quality to be somewhat lacking with the LCD panel. Additionally, the screen brightness could be improved, as I had some difficulties using the tablet in bright sunlight outdoors. I also noticed thick bezels on all four edges, which might affect the overall viewing experience.

Image Source : OM/INDIA TVXiaomi Pad 7 review: Display

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Performance and battery

During my review of the Xiaomi Pad 7, I was impressed by its performance, which showcased smooth operation with minimal lag. I was able to enjoy playing Call of Duty in full HD graphics without any issues, highlighting the tablet's capabilities. Additionally, the floating split-screen feature is a great addition, allowing for easy multitasking by opening multiple windows seamlessly, which significantly enhances productivity.

Unlike Xiaomi's Redmi and Poco smartphones, the absence of numerous preloaded apps on this tablet is a welcome change, as it offers a cleaner experience. However, the user interface could be improved. Currently, accessing notifications requires swiping left from the top, while settings can be found by swiping right, which might take some getting used to.

On the positive side, the battery life of the tablet is commendable. It lasts over 10-12 days in standby mode and easily exceeds a day even with moderate to heavy usage. The inclusion of 45W fast charging is another great feature, enabling it to reach a full charge in about an hour and a half. Overall, the Xiaomi Pad 7 offers a solid performance with some areas for improvement.

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Accessories

The Xiaomi Pad 7 offers two notable accessories: the Focus Keyboard and the Focus Pen, which are sold separately. Starting with the Focus Keyboard, it magnetically attaches to the tablet and features wireless charging, which is quite convenient. The keys provide a satisfying typing experience; however, it's important to note that the keyboard adds weight to the tablet. Additionally, while it serves as a back cover for the tablet, users may find the adjustable angle is somewhat limited, which can impact visibility during use.

As for the Focus Pen, it delivers a smooth writing experience with no noticeable lag, and like the keyboard, it also attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly. One consideration is that there isn't a dedicated space to store the pen on the tablet itself, so users will need to carry a bag to keep it handy when using the tablet. Overall, these accessories enhance the functionality of the Xiaomi Pad 7, but potential users should consider the impact on portability.

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Focus Keyboard Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Focus Pen Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Pad with all attachments

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Camera

While a tablet's camera is not its primary feature, the camera on the Xiaomi Pad 7 performs adequately for general use. The rear camera captures images with enough detail to meet basic needs, allowing users to understand the context of the pictures. Additionally, the front camera provides acceptable quality for video calls, facilitating good communication. Overall, it effectively serves the purposes of basic photography and video chatting. Here are some camera samples for your reference:

Xiaomi Pad 7 review: Verdict

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is an appealing option in the mid-range tablet market, particularly for those who prioritize a lightweight design, solid performance, and impressive battery life. These strengths position it well for everyday use.

The display, while adequate, has room for enhancement, particularly in brightness levels and possibly incorporating an OLED panel to elevate the visual experience.

The inclusion of the Focus Pen and the optional Focus Keyboard notably increases the tablet's versatility, enabling users to engage in various tasks seamlessly. However, the absence of a dedicated pen holder and the limited angle adjustment on the keyboard could be addressed to improve overall user experience.

Key strengths:

Lightweight and portable: The tablet is easy to handle and transport.

Strong performance: It manages demanding tasks and gaming smoothly, catering to various user needs.

Excellent battery life: The long-lasting battery, combined with fast charging support, is a significant advantage.

Good sound quality: With four speakers, the audio experience is immersive and enjoyable.

Versatile accessories:The Focus Pen and Keyboard are great additions that enhance productivity and creativity.

Areas for improvement:

Display: Increasing brightness and exploring the use of an OLED panel could greatly enhance visual quality.

Camera: While the camera is functional, there is potential for improvement in its performance.

User interface: Some features of the UI could benefit from a more intuitive design.

Keyboard: Offering greater angle adjustment could enhance user comfort.

Pen storage: A dedicated space for the Focus Pen would add to the tablet's practicality.

Overall:

The Xiaomi Pad 7 stands out as a reliable choice for users looking for a versatile tablet that caters to everyday tasks, entertainment, and light productivity. Its strengths offer a compelling package, and addressing the suggested areas of improvement could further enhance its competitiveness in the market.

