Realme P4x Review: A budget powerhouse with a massive battery Realme P4x Review: Can a budget smartphone really offer two-day battery life and seamless 5G performance? It spent some quality time with the newly launched Realme P4x to see if its impressive specs translate into a great user experience.

Realme has recently expanded its budget-friendly lineup in India with the launch of the Realme P4x. Positioned in the competitive sub-Rs 16,000 segment, this device boasts a Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, a massive 7,000mAh "Titan" battery, a 144Hz Sunlight display, and a 50MP AI camera. After testing this smartphone for several weeks, here is our comprehensive review. But before starting the review, lets look at its price and specifications.

Realme P4x: Price and variants

The Realme P4x Review reveals a very competitive pricing strategy. The phone is available in three storage configurations: 6GB+128GB (starting at Rs 15,499), 8GB+128GB (Rs 16,999), and 8GB+256GB (Rs 17,999). It comes in three attractive colours: Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green. For this review, we tested the Elegant Pink 8GB+128GB variant.

Realme P4x: Specifications

Realme P4x 5G Features Display 6.72-inch, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra Storage 8GB, 256GB Battery 7000mAh, 45W Camera 50MP + 2MP, 8MP OS Android 15

Realme P4x Review: Design and build quality

I find its design language quite familiar, bearing a resemblance to recent flagship aesthetics. The back panel features a sleek, vertically aligned camera module and is constructed from durable, high-quality plastic with a pleasant matte finish that provides a secure grip. The front is dominated by a flat display with impressively thin bezels. Essential ports, including the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray, are located at the bottom, while the power button on the right doubles as a fast and reliable physical fingerprint sensor.

Realme P4x Review: Display experience

The Realme P4x features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD, which is a standout feature for the price. Supporting a high 144Hz refresh rate and reaching a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, the "Sunlight Display" remains easily legible even under direct midday sun, a common pain point for LCD panels. Whether you are scrolling through social media, gaming with high-definition graphics, or streaming videos, the visual experience is sharp, fluid, and vibrant.

Realme P4x Review: Performance and gaming

During my Realme P4x Review, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor proved to be a reliable performer for daily tasks. Multitasking is seamless, with no noticeable lag or freezing even with multiple apps running in the background. Gaming performance is equally solid; while the back panel does get slightly warm during extended sessions of high-intensity gaming, the frame rates remain stable. Features like built-in screen recording and a dedicated "Game Mode" to block calls enhance the overall experience. However, it cannot handle high graphics games such as Call of Duty.

Realme P4x Review: Software and AI features

The device runs on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15. The interface is highly customisable and user-friendly, though it does come with some pre-installed bloatware that you may wish to uninstall. A major highlight is the inclusion of Google Gemini-powered AI features. The "AI Smart Removal Tool" (similar to Google’s Magic Eraser) effectively removes unwanted objects from photos, while "AI Night Vision" and "AI Smart Loop" add extra utility to the software experience.

Realme P4x Review: Battery life

If battery life is your priority, the Realme P4x Review confirms this phone is a beast. The 7,000mAh Titan Battery easily delivers two full days of use on a single charge. Even with heavy gaming and media consumption, you won't find yourself reaching for a charger before the second day ends. When you do need to plug in, the 45W SuperVOOC charger takes the phone from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in under an hour, and a quick 10-minute top-up provides enough juice for a full day of basic use.

Realme P4x Review: Camera capabilities

The Realme P4x Review of the camera reveals a dependable dual-lens setup: a 50MP AI main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. In daylight, the main camera captures crisp, well-exposed images. The "AI Night Vision" mode significantly boosts low-light shots, though there is still some room for improvement in extreme darkness. The 8MP front camera is adequate for selfies and video calls, offering a natural skin tone and a customizable portrait mode for background blur.

Realme P4x Review: Final verdict

It is a highly capable budget contender. It offers a premium look, a stellar display, and arguably the best battery life in its class. While the presence of pre-installed apps is a minor drawback, the overall performance and AI-integrated software make it an excellent value-for-money proposition for those looking for a reliable 5G smartphone under Rs 16,000.

