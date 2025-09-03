Poco M7 Plus review: Great battery, but can this budget phone handle the rest?

New Delhi:

Poco recently launched its Poco M7 Plus smartphone in India. The newly released device is a budget-friendly phone that succeeds the Poco M6 Plus, which was launched last year. The Poco M7 Plus comes with an upgraded processor and a powerful 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. I have used the device for a few days, and here is my review to help you decide if it is worth buying. Before going into the review, let’s take a look at detailed specifications of the smartphone.

Model Poco M7 Plus Price and variants Rs 12,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 14,999 (8GB/128GB) Colours Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver Availability Flipkart Display size 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness Security Side fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Camera setup Rear– dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 50MP AI primary, ; Front- 8MP Chipset Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 RAM and storage 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB Battery and charging 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging, 18W reverse charging Operating system HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 Sensors IR Blaster, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Side Fingerprint Sensor Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1

Poco M7 Plus review: Retail box

When you unbox the Poco M7 Plus smartphone, you'll discover not only the device itself but also several useful accessories, including user guides, a 33W charger, and a USB Type-C cable. The package also includes a handy tool for accessing the SIM card slot, which adds to the overall convenience.

A particularly noteworthy feature of this smartphone is the built-in screen protector, which ensures that your display is safeguarded from the outset. Additionally, the inclusion of a protective case eliminates the need for users to purchase essential accessories separately, providing further value.

These thoughtful retail box content enhance the overall user experience and contribute to a strong sense of value right from the beginning.

Poco M7 Plus review: Design

Pros: The phone features a sleek design with a large display, a fingerprint-resistant matte finish, and a lightweight build despite its massive battery.

Cons: It features only a single speaker at the bottom, which can sound distorted at maximum volume.

The Poco M7 Plus features a sizable 6.9-inch display, providing ample space for gaming and content. Its camera placement is sleek and doesn't add any bulk to the back panel. The smartphone has a matte finish on the back that resists fingerprints. Additionally, it features subtle lines that divide the back panel into small boxes, giving it a unique and visually appealing design. Despite packing a massive 7,000mAh battery, the device remains lightweight.

The smartphone features a single speaker at the bottom. It produces sound that is loud enough for open or noisy environments, providing an enjoyable audio experience. However, the sound becomes distorted when the volume is at its maximum.

The button layout is user-friendly and operates smoothly. The volume rockers are conveniently located on the right side, directly above the power button, making them easily accessible. Additionally, the phone has an infrared sensor on the top edge and a SIM card slot on the left.

Poco M7 Plus review: Display

Pros: The bright display is suitable for outdoor use and features a modern look with slim bezels on three sides.

Cons: The bottom bezel is thicker than the others, and the high refresh rate mode does not provide a consistently smooth experience.

The Poco M7 Plus features a display that's bright enough for use even in direct sunlight, making it an excellent choice for outdoor use. Its design includes slim bezels on three sides for a modern look, though the bottom bezel is noticeably thicker.

While the screen offers clarity and crispness, the high refresh rate mode doesn't deliver a smooth experience, indicating room for improvement in this area.

Poco M7 Plus review: Performance

Pros: The phone handles daily tasks and games with ease and does not heat up under load.

Cons: The performance can be occasionally slow or laggy, and the device comes with a lot of pre-installed apps that clutter the user experience.

The Poco M7 Plus handles tasks like playing Free Fire Max and using Instagram with ease. However, some users may find the performance occasionally slow or laggy, so a bit of patience is required. A significant positive is that the phone does not heat up under load. On the downside, the device comes with a large number of pre-installed apps, which can make the user experience feel cluttered.

Poco M7 Plus review: Battery

Pros: The massive 7,000mAh battery provides impressive battery life, and the included 33W charger offers fast charging speeds.

Cons: None.

The phone is equipped with a massive 7,000mAh battery. The included 33W charger can power the device from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in just 1 hour and 30 minutes, and it reaches 51 per cent in only 36 minutes. The battery life is impressive, dropping from 100 per cent to 18 per cent after approximately 9.5 hours of continuous use with apps like YouTube, Instagram, and Free Fire Max.

Poco M7 Plus review: Camera

Pros: The camera app is feature-rich, and the phone takes decent photos in daylight, as well as colourful images in Night mode.

Cons: Daylight images lack detail, and photos taken in Night mode tend to be low on fine details.