Jio delights its users with unlimited free data and other benefits as part of its 9th anniversary celebration Jio is celebrating its 9th anniversary and offering free data to its users from September 5 to September 7 without any recharge required.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio has launched new offers to celebrate its 9th anniversary, providing free unlimited data to users. The company announced three distinct offers with varying benefits based on existing plans.

Jio's 9th anniversary offers

1. Anniversary weekend offer

From Friday, September 5, to Sunday, September 7:

All 5G smartphone users will receive unlimited 5G data at no extra cost, regardless of their current plan.

All 4G smartphone users can enjoy unlimited 4G data (with a 3GB/day Fair Usage Policy limit) by opting for the ₹39 data add-on.

2. Anniversary month offer with the Rs 349 plan

From September 5 to October 5, users on long-term plans of 2GB per day or more will receive:

Unlimited 5G data.

A 2 per cent bonus in Jio Gold by Jio Finance.

Celebration vouchers worth Rs 3,000, which include: A 1-month JioHotstar subscription. A 1-month JioSaavn Pro subscription with unlimited caller tunes. A 3-month Zomato Gold subscription. A 6-month Netmeds First subscription. 100 per cent cashback on Reliance Digital purchases. Special deals on AJIO Fashion. Travel benefits from EaseMyTrip. A 2-month free trial of JioHome.



These benefits are also extended to all postpaid customers. Users on long-term plans of 2GB per day or on plans below Rs 349 can access these benefits by adding a Rs 100 pack.

3. One month free service

Jio is also offering a free 13th month of service to users who have completed 12 consecutive monthly recharges of Rs 349 on time.

"On Jio's 9th anniversary, I feel truly humbled that more than 500 million Indians have placed their trust in us," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, in a statement. He added, "Reaching this scale within a single nation is a reflection of how deeply Jio has become a part of everyday life. I want to personally thank every single Jio user for making this milestone possible".

ALSO READ: Intel CEO to visit India for ground-breaking ceremony of semiconductor plant