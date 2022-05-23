Follow us on Image Source : LG ELECTRONICS LG AI dual inverter AC Experience (April-May)

It's been boiling for the entire of April and I am sure everyone must be wondering what would happen in May, June and July as well. It's scary as the temperature is rising to a level as close as 50 degrees in the NCR region. Indeed, we need a cooling device which might act as a saviour and should not make holes in the pocket.

Certainly, the market holds a number of devices which claims to perform well, but are they up to the mark when we speak of the pricing?

I recently got my hands on LG Electronics' new AI dual inverter AC which the company launched recently and experienced it and compared it to the other AC which we have in the market right now and how AI dual inverter AC claims to be different. Below is our 7 pointers quick review of our hands-on experience on how the AC performed in the month of April 2022:

Installation : It was quick from the company and having a split AC installed is always a task as it requires a lot of breakages. But certainly, the service people of LG were quite professional and did not do much of the breaking at the walls of my house and installed the air conditioner in just a matter of 2 hours. So when we speak of installation, I would certainly give it 8/10. This is a must to mention that the service centre representative was very humble and calm. They explained the functioning of the remote control and how to cool the room with less power consumption, which indeed was quite helpful.

: It hardly takes much space, as this dual inverter AC from LG Electronics takes very little space in your room and looks really nice. The design indeed has been crafted for today’s requirements. Pricing: The new LG AI dual Inverter AC has been priced in India under the 50K range and comes with the 5-star property, which certainly is the top of all the performance grade of the air conditioner rating. It further features AI DUAL Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Artificial Intelligence Cooling Mode, ADC Sensor, 4 Way Swing, and HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection- which a customer of today's time demands.

The above pointers are on the practical experience basis on the performance of AC in the month of April and May, when the summers are at peak in the NCR region. So far, this AC has been an incredible performer for a master bedroom and the cooling is indeed fast. It consumes very less electricity units, and the settings could be modified as per the requirement, as the AC comes with as many as 6 modes to deliver, what a user requires, with less power consumption and a great cooling experience.

Keep reading our upcoming analysis on the performance of AI dual inverter AC for the upcoming month (June) to know if it is still doing the justice with our electricity bills and cooling.



