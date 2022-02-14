Google Doodle: Learn How to Play the Valentine's Day Game

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE Google Doodle

And again, Google has kept the vibe high on this Valentine’s Day, by unleashing the new Google Doodle game. The patented doodle is Google’s way of making the user more engaged with the search engine.

The company usually comes up with these creative ideas on special days like- special days, festivals, occasions, and more.

To display Valentine’s Day 2022 vibe this year, Google came up with the hamster love themed game, where players will have to reunite the lovers. The online maze game is twisted and we need to structure the pipes (in 'Google' format) to make both the hamsters meet and be together.

Is the game difficult?

Oh, not at all. All you need to do is, just you need to click on the play, find the next screen portraying two hamsters standing apart, and in the middle is the google made of pipe, which is not fixed and structured. So in order to reunite the 2 little hamsters, all you have to do is to structure the pipes, by the given console on the screen. Once the pipes are structured as ‘GOOGLE’ the hamsters will make way inside the pipe, to meet each other. A very simple and cute game, which can be played by kids and adults- and will take just a couple of seconds.

Users can also share the game result on various social networking sites.